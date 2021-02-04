Sensitisation programme on COVID-19 preparation before opening of schools organized in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): As the educational institutions in Kashmir is set to reopen from the first week of March, the Directorate of School Education of Kashmir on Thursday organised a one-day sensitization programme on 'Covid preparation for the opening on school institutions' in collaboration with the divisional Covid control room in Kashmir.



The programme was held at Girls' Higher Secondary School in the Kothibagh area of Srinagar.

Experts delivered lectures and PowerPoint presentations about guidelines to be followed by the various stakeholders were presented during the seminar.

Director Education of Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik told ANI, "Schools remained closed during the pandemic phase in the valley along with other parts of the country and we switched to online mode with every resource whatever was possible with us. As on date with available feedbacks, with some comfortable situation, the government has decided to reopen schools."

Malik said that school has been reopened in Jammu and they are about to reopen schools here in the valley as per schedule after the winter vacation ends and the children will be able to attend classes physically in schools.

"As far as preparations are concerned, we have started an intensive sanitation programme in collaboration with Divisional covid control room with some of their experts who will guide the head of the institutions regarding SoPs," he added.

A student attending the seminar said that she is excited that the schools are re-opening.

"The students should carry sanitisers, wear masks and follow other SoPs related to COVID-19 at the school," she added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 669 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir while the number of recovered cases stands at 1,22,049. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory reached 1,941. (ANI)

