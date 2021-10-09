Seoul Court allows 2 demonstrations planned for this weekend

The Seoul Administrative Court allowed Lee Dong-wook, a doctor and a vocal critic of the government's antivirus measures, to hold rallies in Seoul on the condition they involve less than 50 people and be held at designated time and locations from Saturday to October 11, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul, Oct 9 (IANS) A Seoul court has conditionally approved two demonstrations planned for this weekend, suspending the city government's ban on the events amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Lee, who served as the chief of the Gyeonggi Province Medical Association, filed an administrative lawsuit and injunction after the city government banned him from holding the rallies against the government's coronavirus policy.

"A complete ban on outdoor rallies in Seoul, regardless of their time, scale and method, is an excessive restriction despite the necessity to prevent the spread of Covid-19," the court said.

Giving the green light, the court ordered the organiser to abide by strict social distancing rules, including temperature checks and mask wearing.

The decision comes as South Korea is grappling with the fourth wave of the pandemic, with the daily new cases remaining in the 2,000s for a third straight day on Friday.

Health authorities have been warning of another spike in new infections during the upcoming extended weekend that begins with Hangeul Day, which celebrates the proclamation of the Korean alphabet, and ends on October 11.

