Separate agriculture budget in Odisha since 2012-13, nothing new in Ashok Gehlot's announcement: BJD leader

By Amit Kumar



Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): Even as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that the state will have a separate agriculture budget from next year, BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said that the Odisha government has been presenting separate agriculture budget in the state assembly since 2012-13 and the move was not new.

Acharya, who is MP and BJD spokesperson, told ANI that all states as also the central government should present a separate agriculture budget.

"The Chief Minister of Rajasthan will present the agricultural budget next year but I think Odisha is one of the first states in the country which has already presented a separate agriculture budget. I was the Finance Minister under the Naveen Patnaik in 2012-13. I had the occasion of presenting the first agriculture budget in the Odisha assembly and the practice is continuing. So this is nothing new," Acharya told ANI.

"I think it is desirable also that separate agriculture budget should be presented in all the states. Rather I would say why the central government is lagging behind. It should also come forward with a separate agriculture budget," he added.

Gehlot, who on Wednesday presented Rajasthan's budget for 21-22, said a separate agriculture budget will be presented from next year.

He made the announcement amid protest by farmers on the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws brought by the Centre last year.

Protests are also being held in Rajasthan and the ruling Congress is supporting the protesting farmers. (ANI)

