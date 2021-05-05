Separatist leader Sehrai passes away in Jammu hospital

Jammu, May 5 (IANS) Senior separatist leader and chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat group, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai passed away on Wednesday in a government hospital in J&K's Jammu city.

Hospital sources said Sehrai had been admitted to government medical college (GMC) hospital Jammu on Tuesday.

"He was suffering from multiple ailments, he passed away today," sources at the GMC hospital said in Jammu.