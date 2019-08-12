Separatist Malik's locality in Srinagar peaceful on Eid

According to media persons who toured the Maisuma area, next to the city's iconic Lal Chowk, there was no violence in the "fiefdom" of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader.

Children in the area were interacting with troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force and there were no stone throwers around.

Eid passed off peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir amid strong deployment of security personnel and restrictions in place ahead of the Centre's announcement last Monday that Article 370 of the Constitution granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was being abrogated and the state was being divided into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Malik is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail since earlier this year after he was shifted from Jammu's Kot Balwal jail by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case being investigated by the agency. He also faces trial in two cases dating back from the outbreak of militancy in the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s - that of abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, and the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar in January 1990.