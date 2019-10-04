Sepia capitalscapes

The exhibition will depict the aesthetics of Delhi - through architecture and lifestyles - and how the city gradually transformed into a cacophony of concrete constructions.

On display will be images capturing the rich cultural life in the noodle-thin lanes of Old Delhi and the architectural wonders like Qutub Minar, Jantar Mantar and other such monuments that became a thing of the past.

"The purpose of photography is to capture the times we live in, because this is visual history. The Delhi that I photographed 50 years ago, does not exist today. This is a very important role of documentary photography or photojournalism, which cannot be replaced," Raghu Rai had told IANS in an earlier interview.

"In the last fifty years, photography has seen a paradigm shift. But the purpose remains the same, to capture an evocative moment that reflects the essence of time as this is the visual history for tomorrow," he said. Details: Ojas Art Gallery, 1AQ, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi (11 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday) (Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)