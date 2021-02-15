SERB announces Women Excellence Awards 2021 in Science & Tech

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Four young women fellows of Indian National Science Academy have been awarded the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) Women Excellence Award 2021 in the national capital for excelling in science and engineering on the International Day of Women and Girls.

The SERB Women Excellence Awards function was held on February 13. All four women received a grant of Rs 15 lakh for a period of three years to pursue their research ideas.