Serial offender with Rs 5L bounty held in Gurugram

The accused has been identified as Praveen Mittal (48), a resident of Sonepat, Haryana.

Gurugram, Aug 19 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested a man who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his arrest for carrying out about half-a-dozen fraudulent withdrawals from different banks, the police said on Thursday.

During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had carried out six such fradulent withdrawals, including three in Gurugram, and one each in Palwal, Sampla and Ballabhgarh.

The accused also said during interrogation that he worked with the loan department of a government bank.

"He used to steal money from the accounts of people via net banking by updating his own mobile number instead of the account holder's, after obtaining information related to people's bank accounts. The accused used steal money to buy jewellery and other valuables," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

A complaint related to the fraud was filed by Leela Ram of Mohammadpur Jharsa village in Gurugram in June 2019 with the Sector-37 police station.

The complainant, who is a farmer, told the police that his land was acquired in 2019 for which had received Rs 1,65,00,000 as compensation. But some unknown person fraudulently withdrew about Rs 1,37,46,308 from his bank account.

Following the complaint, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the matter. The Haryana police had also announced Rs 5 lakh reward for the fraudster's arrest.

"The accused will be produced before a local count on Friday. The accused will be interrogated thoroughly about other incidents and his accomplices," Boken said.

