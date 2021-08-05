Sero survey launched in Bengaluru

Out of the 2,000 people to be surveyed, 30 per cent will be under 18 years of age, 50 per cent above 18 and 20 per cent above 45. Blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected to determine the amount of antibodies present.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta launched the sero survey, to be conducted in municipal corporation limits, at the Ulsooru Referral Hospital on Wednesday.

The blood serum sample and throat swab will be collected from individuals identified through the door to door survey conducted by the BBMP's ANM, and ASHA workers, and laboratory technicians.

The serum sample will be tested at a laboratory while the swab will be tested for RT-PCR. The survey process will be carried out by primary health centre teams in the city while coordinating with infectious diseases experts, and health officers of the zones.

A list of people to be surveyed under every zone in BBMP has been prepared and accordingly the survey will be completed within a week.

The survey will show how many people have been infected, how many have not been infected, and how many have the antibody produced in the body. Based on this survey, rules will be laid out to prevent the Covid virus from spreading in the near future.

--IANS

