Serosurvey will help to know how far we are from herd immunity, says scientist

By Shalini Bhardwaj



New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): With the Indian Council of Medical Research slated to conduct the fourth national serosurvey in the country this month, a scientist associated with CSIR has said it will help find "how far are we from herd immunity" against COVID-19.

"It will help us find out the infection rate and how many have anti-bodies or how far are we from herd immunity. It will also tell us which part of the country has less positivity. It will also tell us about anti-bodies in people who are already vaccinated. A large scale serosurvey in the country will be very useful," Dr Rakesh Mishra, Advisor, CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology told ANI

The Centre had said on Friday that ICMR's fourth round of national-level serosurvey will begin this month.

Mishra also said that more people getting vaccinated will ensure an "easier defeat of virus". (ANI)

