Serpentine fear grips residents of Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 14 (IANS) Residents of Gurugram are living in fear of serpentine problem these days, with large number of poisonous snakes like cobra, rattlesnakes and pythons slithering upto their doorsteps in residential societies.

Anil Gadass, a snake expert and wildlife officer here said, "We are rescuing four to five snakes every day from different areas of the city. Most of them are rescued from upscale localities adjoining DLF phase 1, Sector 56, Sector 66 and many other places."

The area's wildlife department has captured 1,200 poisonous snakes of various kinds in the last one year and more than 7,000 snakes in last five years including some from residential towers and penthouses.

"Snakes are cold-blooded creatures and are uncomfortable in low temperatures. The temperature this year is considerably very low. Hence, they come out from their natural habitat. The months of May, June and July in northern India are ideal for their breeding with chances of survival of the eggs being higher," Gadass said. "So far, 500 snakes have been caught from November till January 10 this year and reptiles will continue to be a threat for residents until the temperature does not rise," the wildlife officer added. "Over the last 8 to 10 years, the amount of rain Gurugram received has seemingly gone down. Because of this, the temperatures have been rising and were very high last summer. This allows snake eggs to survive and is ideal for their growth," Gandass said. The situation is alarming because a large number of localities like DLF Phase 1, 3, Sector 56, 57, 58 and Kadarpur are situated right on the edge of the Aravalli hills. "Some of the replies like common rat snake, king cobra, common krait, wolf snake and black-headed snake are considered highly poisonous and a bite can be fatal for humans." The wildlife team has caught 150 common snakes, 100 rat snakes, 30 black-headed snakes, 60 king cobras, 50 common kraits, 15 wolf snakes and 50 large pythons. Some of the pythons were five to eight feet long. Apart from these, the unit also rescued monitor lizards which are not poisonous like snakes but can pass on skin diseases with their sputum. The rescued reptiles are released in the mountains.