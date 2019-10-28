Service chiefs call on Rajnath to review border security

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The three service chiefs of India's armed forces called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday for a meeting to review the prevalent security scenario along the country's borders, with particular focus on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Pakistan's continuous offensive along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir through ceasefire violations ever since India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to the state on August 5.

"Particular focus was given on the threat posed by Pakistan along the LoC with India. The Defence Minister reviewed the prevailing security situation along India's borders with its neighbouring countries in his meeting with the three service chiefs. Security situation along the entire international border of India was discussed during the course of the meeting," sources told IANS.

As per sources, the three service chiefs -- Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh -- were asked by Rajnath to maintain continuous alert and vigil along the borders.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5 till October 25 has already crossed the halfway mark of that which had been recorded for the entire calendar year of 2018.

In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan stood at 1,629 while the total number of such instances from August 5 till October 28 this year stood at 823, an average of more than 10 incidents daily. As reported by IANS earlier, the number of ceasefire violations from January 1 till October 25 this year has been the highest over the past five years.

While there have been intelligence reports about scores of trained militants camping in terror launch pads along the LoC, waiting for opportunities to sneak inside the Indian territory, the Army has maintained that ceasefire violations are attempts by Pakistan to aid militants in infiltrations under covering fire.

Militants who managed to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir have also caused as many as 35 terrorist-initiated incidents since August 5 in which at least eight civilians have been killed.

The Indian Navy has also expressed apprehensions about plans of Pakistan-trained militants to enter India using the sea route through the Sir Creek estuary in Gujarat.

"We have received intelligence reports that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammad is being trained for attacks. We are keeping track of it and can give an assurance that we are fully alert to foil any such design," Navy Chief Admiral Singh had said last month.

