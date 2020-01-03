Services briefly affected on Delhi Metro's Grey Line

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Normal operations on Grey Line of Delhi Metro were affected for a brief while on Friday, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted that there was delay in services between Najafgarh and Dwarka.

After some time, the metro agency said that services had resumed on Grey Line.

The 4.29-kilometres long Grey Line connects Dwarka to Najafgarh in south-west Delhi. The line was opened for public use on October 4 last year.



The section has an interchange at the Dwarka station, where commuters can change to Blue Line, which connects Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

The corridor is being further extended by another 1.18 kilometres till Dhansa Stand, which is slated for completion by December 2020. (ANI)

