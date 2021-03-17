Set stagewise deadline for Karkardooma project, LG to DDA

The Rs 1,168 crore project, spread over 29.60 hectares, will have mixed residential and commercial components and green area. It will comprise 6,518 dwelling units including 1,992 dwelling units for economic weaker section (EWS) category along with various amenities like schools, dispensaries, library, cultural centre, community halls, convenient shopping centres, community spaces, creche etc.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the 'integrated development hub' in east Delhi's Karkardooma, being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)in public private partnership.

Construction of the project will done by the government-run national Building Construction Corporation (NBCC).

Chairing a review with officials from DDA, NBCC and others, Baijal said: "Two metro stations of DMRC within the layout itself will provide connectivity to the commercial complex of the project. Environmental-friendly green building features, skywalk connectivity and cultural centre are other notable features of the project."

The LG, who is also the Chairman of DDA, asked it to firm up an activity wise timeline for each phase of implementation to facilitate close monitoring and time-bound completion of the project. He also advised the team to prepare a blueprint for the implementation of PPP component of the project on priority.

