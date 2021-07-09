Set up district panels to monitor Covid situation: Himachal HC

A division bench of the high court comprising acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order on a petition taken up suo moto as public interest litigation and another writ petition highlighting the inadequate facilities for treatment of Covid-19 patients in the state.

Shimla, July 9 (IANS) Observing that the same set of guidelines cannot be there for the entire state due to the variants of coronavirus in different areas, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed to constitute a monitoring committee for each district.

The court directed that each committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will comprise the district legal services authority secretary and the Bar association president, among others.

The committees will visit towns, cities and villages in different districts to ascertain the ground situation and will also ascertain as to what is required to be done to ensure the containment of the pandemic and for the preparedness for a possible third wave.

The bench directed that the committees can meet as many times as required and their first meeting will be held on July 10.

During the course of hearing, the advocate general apprised the court about the initiatives taken by the government to control the virus spread.

Listing the matter for next hearing on July 14, the court observed that it is aware of the work done by the state but more is required to be done as the issues pertaining to each district varies with one another and there cannot be a same set of guidelines for the entire state and thus a local monitoring committee would be more useful in such circumstances.

