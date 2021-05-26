Set up vaccination centres for pregnant, lactating women: Delhi Cong

Amrita Dhawan, Delhi women Congress President addressing a press conference on Wednesday said, "Mumbai has started vaccination of pregnant and lactating women without registration, and Delhi should do likewise to boost immunity of such women."

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Delhi Congress has demanded that the Delhi Government immediately establish vaccination centres for pregnant and lactating women as the Central Government had made changes in the guidelines on May 19 to include these two categories of women for inoculation.

She said that with Delhi running short of vaccines, and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not making earnest efforts to buy vaccines directly from the Indian/foreign companies on time, it is unlikely that these special category of women would get their vaccine shots any time soon, as there is a severe vaccine crunch now.

Dhawan said that with the next wave of the Covid-19 pandemic likely to hit children hard, the Delhi Government should set up Covid Care Centres and make proper arrangements in the paediatric wards of hospitals.

Meanwhile the Chandni Chowk District Congress distributed cooked food, fruits, masks, sanitizers to the poor and needy people as part of the Congress's kitchen programme at Nigambodh Ghat.

