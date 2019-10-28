Setback for TDP as MLA quits citing YSRCP 'attitude'

Amaravati, Oct 28 (IANS) Vallabhneni Vamsi, whose resignation from Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) late Sunday came as a big setback for the opposition party, on Monday ruled out reconsidering his decision.

Vamsi in his letter to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu late Sunday cited vindictive politics of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as the reason for his decision.

The MLA from Gannavaram constituency said he wants to stay away from politics to save himself and his followers from problems due to YSRCP's vindictiveness.

He alleged he and his followers are in neck-deep in problems due to the vindictive attitude of local YSRCP leaders and partisan attitude of some government employees. He wrote that his resignation both from Assembly and the party will reduce unnecessary animosity.

The surprising development came three days after Vamsi called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy amid buzz that he may defect to the ruling party.

A section of YSRCP leaders in Krishna district was opposing his likely entry into the party, reminding the leadership of the troubles he created for them during last five years. YSRCP leader Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, who had lost to Vamsi in the elections held in April, vehemently opposed any move to induct him into the party.

The TDP leader was booked for cheating on October 19 for distributing house sites with the forged signature of a tahsildar (revenue officer) on land registration documents. The police registered a case on a complaint by a revenue officer. He was charged with distributing the house sites for votes. Vamsi, however, denied the allegations.

Responding to Vamsi's letter, Chandrababu Naidu said one should stand up and fight the injustice and not surrender. Advising him to withdraw his decision, the former chief minister assured him that both the party and individually, he would stand by him in the fight. "Let us together fight the vindictive politics of YSRCP and the injustice done to you," he said.

Vamsi, however, ruled out any change in his decision. In another letter to Naidu on Monday, he thanked Naidu for all the support and guidance since 2006. "You know what kind of pressure my rivals brought on me to defeat me in 2019 elections," he said, adding he always worked for the party's interests and raised his voice against injustice.

Vamsi's resignation brought down TDP's strength in 175-member Assembly to 22.

Vamsi's resignation is the second big blow for TDP during last two months. Senior party leader and former speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao committed suicide last month. The TDP alleged that vindictive approach by YSRCP and false cases booked against him drove Rao to suicide.

ms/prs