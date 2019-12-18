Setting country on fire not your job: Mamata to Amit Shah

Kolkata, Dec 18 (IANS) Assailing Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his comment that Aadhaar was not a proof of citizenship, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked him why was it linked to bank accounts, voter id and mobile connections and said it was his duty to douse flames rather then setting the country on fire.

"I will appeal to the Union Home Minster, please consider. You are the country's Home Minster, not a BJP leader. It is not your job to set the country afire. It is your job to douse flames in the country. I appeal to you with folded hands," the Trinamool Congress chief said at a meeting to oppose the new citizenship law.

