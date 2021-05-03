Seven beauty secrets Shahnaz Husain swears by

Remove all creams, like cleansing creams, nourishing creams, under-eye creams with moist cotton wool, so that there is no moisture loss. Moist cotton does not absorb moisture from the skin.

Remember to cleanse your face every night, removing make-up and pollutants that are deposited during the day. I use an Aloe-Vera and Lemon cleanser for normal to dry skin. Glowing skin that is free from blemishes is the result of daily, appropriate cleansing.

Moisture and protection are the life of the skin, especially in winter, to keep the skin soft and smooth.Sun-exposure also causes moisture loss. Use sunscreen or sun-block before going out in the sun. Choose high SPF for sun-sensitive skin, while SPF 25 would suit most skins. Use a sunscreen gel for oily skin. When you are at home, apply moisturiser.

I have normal to dry skin. So, I apply nourishing cream at night, after cleansing, massaging it on the face with outward and slightly upward strokes. I include the neck in my massage routine and wipe off cream with moist cotton wool before bedtime.

Use a facial scrub for blackhead-prone, oily skin at least twice a week. Avoid scrubs on pimples, acne or rash, as well as very dry, dehydrated skin. It can deplete both oil and moisture, causing flaking of the skin. For normal skin, a scrub may be used once a week.

Use a face pack at least once or twice a week. I use a face pack daily. It consists of herbal powder and seaweed lotion, mixed with yogurt, honey and egg white. If your skin is oily, apply it more often. Packs help to deep cleanse the skin and tighten it, delaying ageing signs. The Shahnaz Husain Home Pack suits all skin types.

Keep your hair clean and never neglect shampooing the hair. It is very vital to your hair looking its best and staying healthy. Use mild herbal shampoo and hair rinse. After washing the hair wrap it in a towel and allow it to soak up moisture. Avoid rubbing the hair. Avoid brushing wet hair. Use a wide toothed comb.



