Seven buses gutted in fire in MP's Damoh, no casualties reported

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Seven buses were gutted in a fire at a bus stand in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh in the early hours of Thursday.



According to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhishek Tiwari, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

"As soon as we received information about the fire, concerned authorities reached the spot. The fire has been doused with the help of the fire brigade. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and an investigation will be carried out," Tiwari said.

Tea stall owner Imran Khan, who first saw the flames and reported it to the police, said that the fire grew at an unprecedented speed.

"I saw the flames and immediately called the police. The fire spread very quickly. In just 10 minutes the fire engulfed the vehicles," he said. (ANI)

