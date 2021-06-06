  1. Sify.com
  4. Seven civilians injured in grenade attack on CRPF naka party in J-K's Tral

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 6th, 2021, 18:30:06hrs
An injured civilian in the grenade attack (Photo/ANI)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI): Seven civilians sustained injuries as terrorists hurled grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) naka party here at a bus stand in Pulwama's Tral on Sunday.


"As per reports, a grenade has been hurled by terrorists at main bus stand in Tral, Pulwama which exploded in the air causing minor injuries to 6-7 civilians," said sources in CRPF.

"The injured have been given first aid at a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search is underway," they added.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

