Seven foreign nationals deported for residing illegally in India

According to the official, the seven foreign nationals identified as Paul Chicozie Chima, Francis Ebubechukwu Ifeanyichu, Vision Udomezuo, Daniel Odiwomma Nwabueze, Christian Osazuwa, Mary Amaka Chike and Ebele Nwamalubia - all hailing from Nigeria - were deported in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Delhi Police has caught seven foreign nationals in the national capital for residing illegally in India, an official said here on Wednesday. All of them have been deported.

Giving details, the police said that the foreigners were seen roaming near Mohan Garden area of the city. A police team, patrolling in the same area, found their behaviour suspicious and asked them for their documents.

However, they failed to show any valid passport or visa for staying in India.

The police then apprehended all the seven Nigerians and handed them over to the concerned authorities for deportation.

The Mohan Garden area has a mixed population of approximately 3.75 lakh people.

"A lot of foreign nationals (mostly from African countries) are residing in the area and some of them are residing with fake visas, expired visas," an official said.

The Delhi police has been keeping a strict vigil over the illegally residing foreign nationals and has initiated persistent action this month against them.

