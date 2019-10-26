Seven held for digging land to find gold treasure in Telangana's Yadadri

Yadadri (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Seven people, including three cops and priests, were arrested for allegedly digging land to find gold treasure, Yadadri Police said.

On October 23, a local from Turkapally village registered a case against some people and informed the police that they were digging land in search of treasure.

The police first interrogated one person and later during the course of the investigation learned that a total of ten people were involved in finding the alleged bounty in Turkapally village of Yadadri District.



Out of ten, seven people including three cops were identified as one head constable and home guard and three priests were also nabbed.

Last month, they had dug a place to find the gold but failed in their attempt as they emerged empty-handed.

All the seven have been booked under relevant sections and sent to judicial remand.

Search for the other three accused is on. (ANI)

