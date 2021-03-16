Seven IEDs defused in Jharkhand

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 16th, 2021, 17:41:16hrs
Ranchi, March 16 (IANS) The police on Tuesday seized seven landmines planted in Chatra district in Jharkhand.

A joint team of the state police and the CRPF seized the seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which were planted in a series under the Lawalong police station area in Chatra district.

According to the police, Maoist elements had planted the seven IEDs in a series near a school to target the security forces. Each of the devices weighed 5 kg. Later, the bombs were defused by a bomb disposal squad.

The Superintendent of Police (Operations) of Chatra district, Nigam Prasad, said that the police had received a tip-off that Maoists had planted seven IEDs near a school following which a team of district police and CRPF personnel was sent to the spot.

