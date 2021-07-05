Seven, including prime accused, arrested for Dahisar daylight robbery, murder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Days after a jeweller was shot dead and his shop was looted in broad daylight in the Dahisar area of Mumbai, the police arrested seven people in the case, including the prime accused from Madhya Pradesh.



As per an official statement of Mumbai police, the prime accused Bunty Patidar and one of his associates were arrested from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

"A total of seven accused arrested in the June 30 case of robbery and murder at a jewellery shop in Mumbai's Dahisar area. Prime accused Bunty Patidar and one of his associates were arrested from Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on July 1, five other accused were arrested," police said.

Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Mumbai City had informed that on July 30 there was robbery and murder at a jewellery shop in the Dahisar area, where robbers shot dead the jeweller.

Police had arrested the five accused within 12 hours and recovered 300 grams of gold jewellery stolen from the shop. (ANI)

