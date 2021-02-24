Seven killed as car collides with oil tanker

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 24 (IANS) Seven persons were killed after an oil tanker collided with a car near Naujheel police station on the Yamuna Expressway, late on Tuesday night.

Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said, "Seven persons, including two women died, after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in on Yamuna Expressway."