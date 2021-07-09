Seven major crimes reported in Delhi after new police commissioner assumes charge

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): As many as seven major crimes have been reported in the national capital since the newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava took charge of his post days after the order was passed on June 29.



On Thursday, two onlookers were killed in a firing incident by unidentified persons which was reported in the Bara Hindu Rao area of Delhi.

In another incident that took place on July 3, three persons were arrested in connection with a robbery from an elderly woman aged 67, in Chittaranjan Park area of the national capital.

A businessman was shot by a miscreant in Delhi's Nariana area on July 4. The crime was captured in CCTV footage and the accused is absconding.

On the same day, a drugs factory was busted in Sainik Farms area. In the operation, Punjab police arrested four Afghan nationals. An FIR was registered against the owner of the farmhouse by the Delhi police.

Meanwhile on July 6, double murder of Air Force personnel's wife and son was reported in Palam Vihar, which was recorded on surveillance cameras. Another murder case of wife of former union minister was reported to the police on the same day. The accused was later arrested.

In a recent incident on July 7, four persons barged into the house of a businessman in Uttam Nagar allegedly taking the entire family hostage, and then fled after committing a robbery. However, the entire act was captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the house. (ANI)

