Seven scrbies test Covid positive in J&K

Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) At least seven journalists tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday in J&K's Anantnag district.
Officials said seven local journalists working for some regional and national newspapers and news channels have tested positive in Anantnag district.
"These seven journalists have tested positive. They have mild symptoms and as such they have been asked to remain in home isolation", officials said.
It must be mentioned that authorities have decided to continue the corona curfew in Anantnag district till May 6 to break the chain of virus transmission.
--IANS
sq/sdr/