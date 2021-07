Seven-term MP sworn in for second innings under PM Modi

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Seven-term Lok Sabha MP Virendra Kumar, who had earlier served as the Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has returned to the Modi 2.0 Cabinet.

A Lok Sabha MP for Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, Kumar, 67, is counted among the country's seniormost parliamentarians. Kumar has been a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his childhood, but he joined politics formally in 1982. An MA in Economics, Kumar has a Ph.D. -- his subject was child labour -- from Dr Harisingh Gour University in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.