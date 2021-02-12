  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Seven-time Himachal legislator dies at 78

Seven-time Himachal legislator dies at 78

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 12th, 2021, 18:27:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Shimla, Feb 12 (IANS) Seven-time Himachal Pradesh Congress legislator Sujan Singh Pathania died on Friday after a prolonged illness at his native place in Fatehpur tehsil of Kangra district, his family said.

Pathania, 78, a former Congress minister and the sitting legislator from Fatehpur, is survived by his wife and a son. He was a minister in the previous Congress-led government led by Virbhadra Singh.

His family said he was suffering from age-related ailments. The cremation will take place on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over his demise.

--IANS

vg/pgh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features