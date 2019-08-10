Several areas around Netravathi river flooded due to water level increase

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10, (ANI): The outflow from the reservoirs of the Netravathi river has caused the inundation of several villages and towns in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, following the incessant rains.

The water level in the Netravathi at Bantwal touched 11.06 meter today, crossing the danger mark of 8.5 meter.



The areas that are worst affected are Jeppinamogaru, Kallapu, Adamkudru, Aladka, Panemangaluru, and Nandavara.

The whole area is surrounded by water leading to disruption of normal life severely, the power supply has been cut off, and major roads have also been blocked due to flooding.

Moreover, District Commissioner, Sasikanth Senthil, has ordered the school and colleges to remain shut.

Earlier today, the former union finance minister, Janardhana Poojary, was rescued from his home here at Bantwala. (ANI)

