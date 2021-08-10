Several artists stage protest in Mumbai, demand reopening of theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Theatre artists gathered in Mumbai's Dadar where they protested over the demand for resumption of theatres on Monday.



Bollywood Actor Vijay Patkar joined the protest with theatre artists.

"The state Government has resumed maximum services and has allowed several organisations to work then why not the theatres. These theatre artists earn Rs 400 to Rs 500 per day. Due to lockdown, they were jobless, although the government and many other organisations came forward and helped them to survive, it's getting difficult now, If the government can allow bus, trains, offices and hotels to operate then why not these theatres?" Vijay Patkar told ANI.

"The government has to pay attention to us. It's facing problems like the ongoing pandemic, floods but we have to run our homes too," Patkar added.

"We had written several letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the government officials but we have not received a single response from them hence we are here protesting to re-open theatres just like other activities," he further said.

"We are doing silent protest where we are just demanding from the government to open up theatres. It is more than 1.5 years we have been sitting at home," said Theatre artist Sonali Vijay Sawant.

Later, Patkar and other theatre artists were detained by the police and were taken to the Bhoiwada police station. (ANI)

