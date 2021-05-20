Several deaths reported in US due to massive storm

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that a 33-year-old man was found in a vehicle submerged in water.

In the state of Louisiana, authorities on Wednesday launched an investigation into at least four deaths that are possibly linked to the storm, reports Xinhua news agency.

Washington, May 20 (IANS) Several deaths were reported in the southern US as a massive storm swept across the region.

Across the Mississippi River, a 40-year-old person reportedly died and another person was missing after their car crashed Monday evening.

Officials also reported two other deaths likely linked to power outages.

The National Weather Service said that Lake Charles, west of Louisiana, saw close to 18 inches of rain in 24 hours.

Parts of Interstate Highway 10 were closed due to flash flooding and many drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles.

In Texas, a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the state's southeast area has been extended until 1 p.m. Thursday.

It could even be extended into Friday when additional rainfalls are expected.

According to the tracking poweroutage.us website, there were over 20,000 customers in Texas that are out of power as of Wednesday afternoon.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued disaster declaration in response to significant flooding and severe weather.

He also ordered the Texas State Operations Centre to expand its daily operations to 24 hours a day through Friday.

--IANS

ksk/