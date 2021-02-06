Several Delhi Metro stations closed in wake of 'chakka jam'

The DMRC in a series of tweets from its official handle said, "Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate are closed."

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) In view of the 'chakka jam' announced by farmers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the gates of at least eight metro stations in central and north Delhi as a precautionary measure.

"The entry and exit gates of Vishwavidyalaya station are closed," it said in another tweet.

In another tweet it said, "Security Update: Entry and exit gates of Lal Quila (Red fort), Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat are closed. Interchange facility is available."

Farmers have announced nationwide 'chakka jam' (road block) over three farm laws for three hours between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Delhi Police have made adequate arrangements in view of the farmers' 'chakka jam'.

On January 26, during the Kisan Gantantra parade, violent clashes took place at several places in the national capital leaving many farmers and policemen injured. Agitating farmers also hoisted a pennant at the Red Fort on January 26.

Police have filed several cases against the farmer leaders for the violent clashes.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws since November 26 last year.

The farmers are demanding repealing of three farm laws and guarantee of the minimum support price.

