Several developmental works taken up after BJP govt came in Manipur, says CM

Tamenglong (Manipur) [India], January 31 (ANI): Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was formed in Manipur, various developmental works have been taken up in Tamenglong district, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday.



"Tamenglong district was once the most backward district in the state, however, after the arrival of the BJP-led government in the state, various developmental work has been taken up in the district," said Biren, while inaugurating 14 different projects in the district.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for eight new projects at Mini Secretariat Complex here and said that his government was working out all possibilities for the development of the district.

Biren further said that the BJP-led government is upgrading the district football ground to encourage youths in the field of sports. He assured either to develop the ground with plantation grasses or by installing turf, adding that the Centre has improved the construction of ring-road that connects all district headquarters of the state.

Minister of Public Works Thongam Biswajit, who was also present at the occasion, said that BJP is committed for the welfare of the people.

"BJP will continue to run the government for another 25 years," he assured the people.

The development projects inaugurated on January 29 include Phase-I Water Supply Schemes constructed at Tamei with an estimated cost of Rs 59.68 crore, the Rain Water Harvesting Scheme constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore, Nongmai High School building, boys hostel and by-pass road leading to the Mini Secretariat amongst others.

Health Cards were also distributed among the people on the occasion. (ANI)

