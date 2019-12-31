Several districts of Odisha likely to receive rainfall from Jan 1 to 3: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Bhubaneswar centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that several districts of Odisha are likely to receive rainfall from January 1 to January 3.

Speaking to ANI, Umashankar Das, scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar said that several districts like Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsigarh, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Boudh, Deogarh and more are likely to receive light rainfall on January 1. "Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of the state," he said.



He further stated that moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms with lightning and hail was likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Anugul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Rayagada and Kandhamal and several districts of coastal Odisha on January 2 and 3.

"Due to the rainfall, the night temperature may rise by 2-4 degrees which might provide some relief from the severe cold in the areas. But after rainfall, the temperature will go down again," said Das. (ANI)

