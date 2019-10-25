Several independent candidates extend support to BJP in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A number of independent candidates extended their support to BJP, the single-largest party in the Haryana Assembly, on Friday.

Newly-elected independent MLA Nain Pal Rawat from Haryana's Prithla assembly constituency said: "I have extended full support to BJP without any conditions. Whether I get a ministerial berth or not depends on the party leadership."

Somvir Sangwan, an independent winning candidate from Haryana's Dadri constituency on being asked if he will extend support to BJP led government said that he has already done so.Ranjit Singh, an independent candidate from Haryana's Rania constituency said: "I have openly said that I extend my support to the BJP."Independent winning candidate Randhir Golan also extended support to BJP. He said: "I was a BJP worker for 30 years. I was in BJP, where do I go? BJP is my mother."Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda who is a winning candidate from Sirsa assembly seat said: "All independent candidates have extended their unconditional support to BJP. My father was associated with the RSS since 1926 and fought the first general elections of the country after independence on a Jan Sangh ticket."Former state minister Captain Abhimanyu who lost the Assembly election said: "A BJP government is going to be formed with the support of independent candidates in the state."BJP has won 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly and needs the support of six MLAs to cross the half-way mark to retain power in the state. (ANI)