Several injured as temporary gallery collapses during Kabaddi championship in Telangana's Suryapet

Suryapet (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Several people suffered injuries when a temporary gallery erected for spectators during a national junior Kabaddi championship collapsed here on Monday.



The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident took place shortly after the 47th national Kabaddi championship was launched on Monday.

According to the police, no casualties have been reported and doctors are closely monitoring the condition of the injured.

The police said that there were temporary structures set up for the competition but because of the huge crowd gathering, the gallery collapsed. (ANI)

