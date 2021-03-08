Several injured in clashes in Telangana's Bhainsa, section 144 imposed

Nirmal (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Several people were injured and few vehicles were torched in clashes that broke out between two groups in Bhainsa of Telangana's Nirmal district on Sunday, police said.



Section 144 have been imposed in Bhainsa town where the clashes took place.

According to Vishnu S Warrier, in-charge Superintendent of Police, the clash broke out over a petty issue between two groups at around 9 pm on Sunday.

"Some of the accused and 50 suspects have been taken in custody. Cases have been booked under various sections. CCTV footage of the area is being examined. Further investigation is going on," he further said.

The police said an additional force of 600 police personnel and 40 officers from other districts have been deployed in the town.

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said he has requested the state home minister and Director General of Police to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa.

"Peace & harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society Have requested Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu and @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice Telangana Govt will not tolerate lawlessness in any form," he tweeted. (ANI)

