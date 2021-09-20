Several injured in shooting at Russia's Perm State University

Moscow [Russia], September 20 (ANI): Several people were injured following a shooting at one of the buildings of Russia's Perm State University by an unidentified person, TASS reported citing sources from law enforcement agencies on Monday.



"On Monday, an unidentified person entered the university building and opened fire. Some students locked themselves in university auditoriums to hide from the attacker. Some students jumped out of the windows. Law enforcement agents are heading to the site," the source noted.

He added that there are injured people, according to preliminary reports.

Four people were injured in the university shooting in Perm, the agency reported adding that the person who opened fire was armed with 'traumatic' non-lethal weapon. (ANI)

