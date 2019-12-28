Several Jail Superintendents at Tihar transferred

<br>Apprehending some unprecedented incident when the Nirbhaya matter was nearing its end, the Delhi government decided to carry out a reshuffle of the jail superintendents.

The transfer orders, issued from the Tihar Jail headquarters on December 26 by Jail Headquarter Superintendent- 1 and a copy of which is with IANS, confirms the reshuffle of the jail staff.

As per the orders, Ram Mehar Singh, Adeshwar Kant, Tariq Salaam, S. Sunil, Sunil Kumar and O.P. Pandey have been transferred.

Pandey, who was the Superintendent of Rohini Jail No. 10, has been transferred as Superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 5 while Singh - who was under the scanner since the convict's girlfriend episode - has been transferred to Mandoli Central Jail No. 11 from Tihar Central Jail No. 2. He will hold the additional charge of Central Jail No. 12. Kant, who was handling the charge of Mandoli Jail No. 11 and additional charge of Jail No. 12, has been transferred to Tihar Jail with the responsibility of Jail No. 2 and Jail No. 7 whereas Salaam, who also had the dual charge of Tihar Central Jail No. 3 and Jail No. 7, has been transferred to Mandoli Central Jail No. 13 with an additional charge of Central Jail No. 15. The charge of Tihar Jail No. 3 has been given to S. Sunil who was till now the superintendent of Mandoli Jail No. 13. Sunil was also holding the additional charge of Mandoli Jail No. 15 while Sunil Kumar has been given the charge of Rohini Jail No. 10. Tihar Jail administration has retained Sarita Sabbarwal and Neeta Negi as superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 6 and Mandoli Women Cell No. 16.