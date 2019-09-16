Several languages are not India's weakness: Rahul to Shah

"Oriya, Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, English, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi, Konkani, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Nepali, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Santhali, Manipuri... India's many languages are not her weakness," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

His remarks came amid the furore across the country over Shah's remarks of 'one nation, one language'.

Following the remarks of Shah, several groups and people in southern states staged protest and several opposition parties including the DMK and others slammed the BJP government.

After abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir that gave special status to the erstwhile state, the BJP has banked on its promise of 'one nation, one Constitution'. The Congress has also criticized the Union Minister saying one should not stir up any controversies on a sensitive issue which has been settled with maturity by India's constitution makers.