Several nations have joined India's Solar initiative: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Lauding India's contribution in the global fight against climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that many countries in the world have joined the International Solar Alliance (ISA) initiative started by the country.



"At a time when the world is battling the challenges of climate change, India has placed the idea of an International Solar Alliance before the world and embodied it. Today many nations are joining with this initiative started by India. Now it is upon us that we take this initiative further," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing.

PM Modi called on the need to provide cheap, affordable and environment-friendly technology to the world, adding that India is one of those countries where the price of solar power is very less.

Stressing on the need to initiate a clean cooking movement in India, PM Modi said that a storage battery can be created to provide solar energy door-to-door.

"India needs technology that causes minimal harm to the environment, has durability and is used easily by people," he said.

Speaking on disaster management, PM Modi said: "In case of large disasters, along with loss of life, the biggest harm is caused to infrastructure. Understanding this, two years back, India had called for the Centre for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in United Nations (UN). Many nations are joining this initiative."

He further said that the world has welcomed India's initiatives toward disaster management and called on technology experts to provided disaster-resilient infrastructure to the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students at IIT-Kharagpur to recognize their own potential and move forward with confidence by following mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.

"India of the 21st century has changed. Now IIT is not only the Indian Institute of Technology but the Institute of indigenous technology. Students should have - self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness," PM Modi said while addressing the 66th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur.

"As an engineer, you have the ability to move things from patterns to patents. That is, in a way, you have the vision to see subjects in more detail. In this way, you have the vision to see subjects in a more detailed way," he said while lauding the efforts of the students to bring in innovative devices.

"There is no scope for hurry in the field of science and technology and innovation. A technological failure always leads to new innovation. Have patience in every," he added. (ANI)

