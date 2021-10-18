Several states score above average in performance

The CVoter Tracker is India's only daily opinion tracking exercise mapping more than a hundred thousand randomly selected respondents in a calendar year. The tracker run in 11 Indian languages has interviewed more than a million respondents in person and CATI over the last 10 years.

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The least anger among the states is in Assam, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh, as per the IANS-CVoter Governance Index.

The quarterly report cards on CMs cover more than 30,000 across all the 543 Lok Sabha seats and has margin of error of +/-3 per cent at the national level and +/-5 per cent at the state level.

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa are also among states where anger against the state government is better than the all-India average.

Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal also have scores above this average, while Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Northeastern states and Haryana score better than the national average.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the best performing Chief Minister, facing the least anger of the electorate, as per the Governance index.

Only 6 per cent of the respondents are angry with Baghel and want a change. Conversely, Baghel enjoys highest popularity ratings among all Chief Ministers, as per the tracker.

In case of Chhattisgarh, anger is directed against the Central government and even state MLAs, but there is hardly any anger towards Baghel. As many as 44.7 per cent respondents in Chhattisgarh are angry with the Central government, while 36.6 per cent are angry with the state government.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ranks second in minimum anger of the electorate with 10.1 per cent, but since he is a new CM, he is getting the benefit of doubt even as a massive 61 per cent are angry with the state government. The earlier Chief Minister was drawing negative ratings, but now that has diffused though the anger against the state government remains high.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ranks third with 10.4 per cent anger against him, and 37.6 per cent against the state government.

The maximum anger has been garnered by Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao or KCR. As many as 30.3 per cent respondents are angry with him and want a change. With a high degree of anger against the incumbent and the Central government having good ratings in the state, the BJP is set to make inroads there, said CVoter Founder Yashwant Deshmukh.

Also in the bottom are the northeastern states collectively with an anger quotent of 29.2 per cent.

There is 28.1 per cent anger against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but that is accounted for by the fact that Uttar Pradesh is a polarised state. "Yogi being a polarising figure the number is not surprising," said Deshmukh. He added that the arithmetic of 40 per cent support base ensures that BJP is in a strong position in UP.

