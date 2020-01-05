Several students, including girls, injured in JNU clashes

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Several students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were badly injured in violence between ABVP and Left students on the varsity campus on Sunday evening. Outsiders were also reportedly involved.

Visuals from the spot showed a profusely bleeding Ghosh, who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured, and some teachers had also been allegedly assaulted.

According to reports from the spot, a mob of outsiders, brandishing lathis, from Munirka area had entered the campus. The miscreants have now reportedly fled.

Earlier, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhayrthi Parishad (ABVP) accused Left students of vandalising the Periyar hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel. "Around four to five hundred members of the Left gathered around the Periyar hostel, vandalised the hostel and forcibly entered the hostel to thrash the ABVP activists inside," ABVP's JNU unit President Durgesh told IANS. The ABVP claims its presidential candidate Manish Jangid was injured badly and may have suffered a fractured hand. He further alleged that stones were also hurled at students which caused severe head injuries to some of them. "They hurled stones, used batons to thrash students inside," he added. However, the JNUSU led by the Left student wing was quick to brush off claims and instead targeted the ABVP and the administration for spreading false narrative. "The ABVP and administration have been targeting the students' protest against the fee hike. This is nothing but a false allegation to misguide students and the society," JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra told IANS.