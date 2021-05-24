Several TDP leaders in Andhra put under house arrest

The development unfolded in several districts, as leaders prepared to embark on a 'Bharisa' program to commiserate with patients receiving treatment in Covid hospitals of all districts.

Amaravati, May 24 (IANS) Several leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claimed they have been put under house arrest, by the police in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The TDP leaders who were subjected to house arrest, include deputy party leader in the assembly, Nimmala Ramanaidu, MLA Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, MLC BTech Ravi, and several district level leaders.

The TDP has condemned the house arrests and criticised the YSRCP government for the move.

The TDP has been stridently attacking the state government over the growing number of Covid cases in the state. It has been providing support to Covid patients and victims.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of indulging in vendetta politics.

In its latest initiative, 'Bharosa' the TDP decided to fan out to hospitals to meet Covid patients, and express solidarity, and also obtain first hand information about the problems they're facing.

