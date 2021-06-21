Several tivers flowing above danger level in Bihar

Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Kamla Balan, Kosi, Mahananda, Parman rivers are flowing above danger mark in North Bihar and Seemanchal area, the water level of Ganga river also rose to 2.67 meter above danger mark in Patna in the last 24 hours. At least 45 mm rainfall was recorded in Patna district while average 25 mm rainfall was recorded in 11 districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours.

Patna, June 21 (IANS) Amid continuous rainfall, the water level of several rivers in Bihar are flowing at the danger level or above in various districts.

The water level of Ganga river has increased from Buxar to Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district. Besides Patna, in Munger water level rose 1.16 meter above danger mark, and by 1.10 meter in Bhagalpur. In Patna's Digha Ghat, the water level recorded just 86 centimetre below the danger level.

Besides Ganga river, Gandak river is flowing above danger level in Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur and Vaishali districts. The water level of Kosi river in Virpur and Saharsa recorded 43 and 9 centimetres respectively above danger level. Mahananda river is above danger level in Purnea and Katihar districts of Seemanchal area. Kamla Balan is also above danger level in Jay Nagar and Parman river in Araria district.

Due to flood like situation in most parts of North Bihar and Seemanchal area, villagers are forced to stay on the roads.

According to an official of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), many villagers living in low lying areas have left their homes and taken shelters at various places on the road.

Around 1.5 lakh human populations of 13 blocks are affected with it in West Champaran district. Water entered into residential areas in 6 Blocks in Gopalganj and 3 Blocks of Saran district.

"The state government declares a flood only after water remains in one particular place for 72 hours. The teams of the water resources department are observing the situations in affected areas and will take action accordingly," said an official of SDRF.

Meanwhile, the met department has predicted rainfall in 27 districts including Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, East Champaran and Saran districts. The wind speed is expected between 30 and 40 kmph with lightning.

