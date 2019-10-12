Several trains cancelled due to maintenance work in Haridwar-Laksar section

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Northern Railways on Saturday announced the cancellation of several trains due to works being carried on Haridwar-Laksar section in Muradabad.

Trains Aligarh Junction-Dehradun Express (14113), Dehradun-Prayagraj (14114), Kathgodam-Dehradun-Kathgodam Jantshatabdi Express (12092/91), Amritsar-Haridwar-Amritsar Express (12054/53), Ambala Chhavni-Rishikesh-Ambala Chhavni Express (24888/87) and New Delhi-Dehradun-New Delhi Express (12017/18) have been cancelled from October 13 to 22.

Trains Bikaner-Haridwar (14717) Express and Udaipur City-Haridwar Express (19609) have been cancelled from October 14 to 21.Haridwar-Bikaner Express (14718) and Haridwar-Udaipur City (19610) will remain cancelled from October 15 to October 22.Ramnagar-Haridwar-Ramnagar (15034/33) have been cancelled from Oct 13-22 and Prayagraj-Haridwar Express (14229) and Jammu Tavi-Haridwar (14606) have been cancelled from Oct 13 to 20.Haridwar-Prayagraj Express (14230) and Haridwar-Jammu Tavi Express (14605) will remain suspended from Oct 14 to 21.Amritsar-Dehradun Express (14632) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Rishikesh Express (14610) have been cancelled from Oct 16-21.Dehradun-Amritsar Express (14631) will not ply from Oct 17 to 22; Bandra Terminus to Dehradun Express will remain suspended from October 15-21 while Dehradun-Bandra terminus Express (19020) will be suspended from October 17 to 23.Rishikesh- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (14609) have been cancelled from October 17 to 22. (ANI)