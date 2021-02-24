Several trains of Western Railway diverted due to farmers' agitation in Punjab

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): As train movement has been affected due to the ongoing farmers' agitation in Punjab, the routes of several trains of the Western Railways have been diverted.



According to a press release by Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sumit Thakur, the routes of four trains have been diverted in wake of the protests.

The Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special train departed on February 24 will be diverted via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar, while the Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special journey commencing on February 25 will be diverted via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala- Beas.

Moreover, Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special journey commencing on February 25 will be diverted via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar, while the Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special journey commencing on February 25 will be diverted via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

