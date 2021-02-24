  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Several trains of Western Railway diverted due to farmers' agitation in Punjab

Several trains of Western Railway diverted due to farmers' agitation in Punjab

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 24th, 2021, 21:04:18hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): As train movement has been affected due to the ongoing farmers' agitation in Punjab, the routes of several trains of the Western Railways have been diverted.

According to a press release by Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sumit Thakur, the routes of four trains have been diverted in wake of the protests.
The Mumbai Central - Amritsar Special train departed on February 24 will be diverted via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar, while the Amritsar - Mumbai Central Special journey commencing on February 25 will be diverted via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala- Beas.
Moreover, Bandra Terminus - Amritsar Special journey commencing on February 25 will be diverted via Beas-Tarn Taran-Amritsar instead of Beas-Jandiala-Amritsar, while the Amritsar - Bandra Terminus Special journey commencing on February 25 will be diverted via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features