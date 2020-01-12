Several women in Amaravati protest against three capital proposal in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Several women held a demonstration in Amaravati on Sunday against the YSR Congress Party government's proposal of three capitals in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Protesters demanded Amaravati to be retained as the only capital of the state.Several protests have taken place across Andhra Pradesh including Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village against the three capitals proposal. Police forces have been deployed in these areas.There were reports of women farmers being beaten by the police during their protest against the state government's proposal of shifting the state capital to Vizag.Taking suo motu cognizance of the alleged reports of violence on women in Amaravati, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has announced to send a fact-finding team to Amaravati.The GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralised development and put the available resources to the best use.It proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital. (ANI)